A woman has died Sunday after being involved in a car accident in south Tucson on Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A driver involved in a crash on Friday has died today.

On Friday just before 2:00 p.m., officers from Operations Division South and paramedics from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the intersection of south Kino Parkway and east Silverlake road for the report of a crash.

TFD transported the driver of a Fiat, 34-year-old Krystal Francesca Bustamante to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other involved vehicle was not injured.

Detectives say that Sunday morning the driver of the Fiat died from her injuries.

Officers say they have determined that the driver of the Fiat was traveling northbound on Kino Parkway. The Fiat traveled through the intersection, the driver of an SUV attempted to turn left from southbound Kino Parkway and hit the Fiat.

Detectives learned that the driver of the Fiat was not wearing her seatbelt and had a suspended driver’s license.

Officer’s say that the driver of the SUV, a 70-year-old man, was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Authorities say they are still investigating and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.