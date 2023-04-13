A Tucson medical team travels to Mauritius to perform the country’s first-ever TAVR procedures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital’s Structural Heart Team traveled to Mauritius, a country in East Africa that is an island off the coast of Madagascar, to perform four TAVR procedures.

The team was led by Dr. Kapildeo Lotun, who is from Mauritius.

These four life-saving heart TAVRS were the first times this procedure has been performed in Mauritius.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to bring our expertise to my home island of Mauritius and provide life-saving care to patients in need," said Dr. Lotun.

The TAVR procedure, or Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, is used to treat heart valve disease. The procedure is less invasive than traditional open-heart surgery, resulting in a quicker recovery time for patients.