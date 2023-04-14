A Tucson man has been sentenced for coordinating a smuggling conspiracy

TUCSON, Ariz. – Adrian Duran-Estrada, 39, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Duran-Estrada was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and a $20,000 money judgment.

Duran-Estrada pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The US Attorney’s Office listed the following examples of Duran-Estrada’s actions:

From at least May 2019 through May 2021, Duran-Estrada conspired to transport undocumented immigrants in southern Arizona. He used WhatsApp, text messages, and voice calls to coordinate the movement of undocumented immigrants .

According to the US Attorney’s Office on May 30, 2019, Duran-Estrada coordinated the transport of 10 undocumented immigrants, who were later apprehended by Border Patrol agents. Later that same day, an underage co-conspirator became lost and died in the desert while attempting to guide another group of undocumented immigrants at the direction of Duran-Estrada.

On June 7, 2019, Duran-Estrada coordinated with co-defendant Bruce Rivera to pick up two undocumented immigrants near San Miguel, Arizona. Rivera was stopped by Border Patrol agents before he was able to pick them up.

In addition, a May 4, 2021, search of his residence revealed evidence that, in November 2020, Duran-Estrada knowingly possessed a .22 caliber rifle that he used to poach a deer on the Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge. At the time Duran-Estrada possessed the firearm, he was a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of two separate felony offenses.