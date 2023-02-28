A Tucson hospital offers free classes and support groups for mothers

TUCSON (KVOA) - Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital is offering free childbirth classes and support groups for mothers.

The Childbirth Education Class covers many aspects of pregnancy and childbirth: physical and psychological changes, hospital admission procedures and routines, the stages of labor, medical interventions, cesarean birth, the recovery period for mom and baby, newborn procedures after birth, choosing a pediatrician, and more. The class is free of charge to the community and is offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital. Call (520) 873-1300 to RSVP or with any questions.

The Breastfeeding Support Group is a space for new mothers and their infants to connect with other moms in the community, receive support from lactation specialists, and share their experiences. Carondelet encourages expecting first-time mothers to attend this support group as well to provide an introduction to breastfeeding and gain insight from the other mothers in the group. The support group is offered every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. Call (520) 873-1609 to RSVP or with any questions.

The Post-Partum Support Group is for women who are pregnant or who are transitioning into their role as a new mother. Some mothers suffer from postpartum depression and anxiety and this group also provides them with support and comfort. For pregnant women, this group can offer a lens into what it may be like as a new mother. They have the opportunity to connect with new moms and have their questions answered in a safe space. Call (520) 873-6858 to RSVP or with any questions.

Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital is recognized for quality maternity care by Blue Cross Blue Shield Blue Distinction Centers for their proven expertise, high quality care and patient results as designated Maternity Centers in Southern Arizona.

The maternity services at St. Joseph’s Hospital are designed for your comfort and convenience and include specialized care for you and your child throughout all stages of life, from prenatal care to childbirth and support after you and your child leave the hospital.

Carondelet’s specialized team of doctors and nurses has been welcoming new lives into the Tucson community for more than 142 years.