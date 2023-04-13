A Tucson charter school becomes the first to unionize in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - BASIS Tucson North Charter School votes to unionize.

Educators at BTN voted by a 2-to-1 margin to unionize in a National Labor Relations Board election today.

BTN is the first charter school in Arizona to unionize.

The teachers at BTN will be represented by the AFT-AZACTS; they join the nearly 12 percent of other charter schools in this country that have unionized.

The AFT represents more than 240 charter schools in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

BTN educators say they will move to bargain a first contract with the school’s administration to ensure additional accountability, administrative transparency, and more resources and time to effectively identify and address student needs.