A robbery suspect is in the hospital after being shot by police

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KVOA) - An armed bank robber is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot by police.

Phoenix police say they received a report of a man with a possible explosive device at a bank.

The suspect stole money from the bank and then drove away.

A police helicopter located the suspect at a nearby strip mall where the suspect began to shoot at the helicopter.

A sergeant in an unmarked vehicle shot the suspect but the man got back in his car and drove away.

Police caught up with the suspect and arrested him in a nearby parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.