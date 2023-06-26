A record number of Arizonans are set to travel for 4th of July

PHOENIX (KVOA) - According to AAA, nearly 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday.
The 4th of July holiday is set to break a record with 978,000 Arizonans expected to travel for the holiday, a 5 percent increase from 2022.
“Despite limited inventory and airfare soaring 50 percent higher than last year, consumers are choosing not to scale back their travel plans,” says Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Arizona.
“This holiday weekend, there’s going to be a huge influx in travelers, so it’s important to take advantage of available resources to get the most out of their trips.”
