...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with with a high heat risk
and temperatures between 105 to 113 degrees.

* WHERE...Tucson Metro Area, Southeast Pinal County, Santa Cruz,
Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties below 6000 feet.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

A record number of Arizonans are set to travel for 4th of July

PHOENIX (KVOA) - According to AAA, nearly 1 million Arizonans are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday.

The 4th of July holiday is set to break a record with 978,000 Arizonans expected to travel for the holiday, a 5 percent increase from 2022.

“Despite limited inventory and airfare soaring 50 percent higher than last year, consumers are choosing not to scale back their travel plans,” says Brian Ng, Senior Vice President of Membership and Travel Marketing for AAA Arizona.

“This holiday weekend, there’s going to be a huge influx in travelers, so it’s important to take advantage of available resources to get the most out of their trips.”

