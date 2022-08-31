A previously convicted felon is now in jail for illegally voting

TUCSON (KVOA) — A previously convicted felon is back in jail after illegally voting.
Victor Manuel Aguirre of Sahuarita is now convicted and sentenced to 6 months in prison for casting a ballot in the 2020 General Election without having his voting rights restored first.
Aguirre falsely completed a voter registration form while he was an inmate in the Pima County Jail in September of 2020.
The Pima County Recorder was not aware of Aguirre's convictions at the time he registered and his vote was counted in the election.