EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with a high heat risk and
temperatures between 103 to 113 degrees. Hottest values in
portions of the lower deserts west of Tucson.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley and Upper Gila River Valley.

WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

A pretty cool trip for Ella Walsh to Augusta

  • Updated
  • 0

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It took seven years but Ella Walsh finally reached Augusta.

The Rincon-University High School sophomore-to-be qualified in 2021 for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition held annually at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the The Masters Tournament.

It was an event the 15-year old had been trying to get to since about the time she first picked up a golf club and she was able to win the West Regional in her final year of eligibility.

Walsh than proceeded to go to Augusta and make two magnificent putts on the famed 18th green where green jackets are won. The putts allowed her to finish 2nd overall in the 14-15 year old girls division.

Walsh finished tied for 8th last Fall at the Division I state tournament.

Ella Walsh (22) with Nancy Lopez via SW PGA Jr. Golf

Tucson's Ella Walsh poses with golf great Nancy Lopez after finishing 2nd her age division (14-15) at this year's Drive, Chip and Putt competition

