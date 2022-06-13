A pretty cool trip for Ella Walsh to Augusta

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It took seven years but Ella Walsh finally reached Augusta.
The Rincon-University High School sophomore-to-be qualified in 2021 for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition held annually at Augusta National Golf Club, home of the The Masters Tournament.
It was an event the 15-year old had been trying to get to since about the time she first picked up a golf club and she was able to win the West Regional in her final year of eligibility.
Walsh than proceeded to go to Augusta and make two magnificent putts on the famed 18th green where green jackets are won. The putts allowed her to finish 2nd overall in the 14-15 year old girls division.
Walsh finished tied for 8th last Fall at the Division I state tournament.
