A prescribed fire is planned in the Sonoita Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Bureau of Land Management’s Tucson Field Office and Gila District Fire Management Office will conduct a multiple-day prescribed fire on the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area.

Pending appropriate weather and seasonal conditions, the prescribed fire will last from mid-March to early May.

The Airstrip Prescribed Fire will cover approximately 758 acres of BLM-managed land on the LCNCA and is located seven miles north of Sonoita.

Fire crews will monitor the burned area during and after all prescribed fire operations.

Prescribed fires are intended to mimic natural fire frequency and intensity. They improve the health of the land by stimulating the growth of desirable grasses, reducing invasive plants, and managing fuel loads so that natural fires are less destructive.

The LCNCA contains over 47,000 acres of some of the most biologically rich and ecologically diverse biotic communities in the world.

The LCNCA area and roads listed below will be closed from 6 p.m. the day before each burn to 6 a.m. the day after each burn is completed.

Specific area closure:

Airstrip Group Site- Closed to use.

Airstrip Day Use Area- Closed to use.

Dispersed Camping- Closed from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.

Empire Gulch Day Use Site- Closed to use.

Specific road closures:

LC-6901- Closed from the junction with the LC-6900 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.

LC-6902- Closed from the junction with the LC-6901 road to the junction of the LC-6905 road.

LC-6903- The entire road will be closed during prescribed fire operations.

Prescribed fire information will be available on the day of the burn at the Tucson Field Office.

For more information, contact Public Affairs Specialist June Lowery, 520-258-7223.