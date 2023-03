COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - A person has been hospitalized after crashing near a Border Patrol checkpoint.

The person was involved in a short pursuit after an attempted carjacking. He crashed near Highway 90 in Cochise County near a Border Patrol checkpoint.

Authorities say the suspect has been flown to a Tucson area hospital and is being treated for major injuries.

Authorities say the suspect may be an undocumented immigrant that was headed toward the border.