Tickets are on sale now for the fifth annual gala honoring the life of an ambitious Tucson student in June.
"A Night to Remember Gala" will be held Friday, June 9 at the Casino Del Sol Grand Ballroom.
The gala honors the life of 18-year-0ld Victoria Teresa Arias who drowned in 2017.
Victoria’s parents started the scholarship foundation for college students in South Tucson. It has raised $140,000 in scholarship funds.
The 2023 scholarship winners will be presented at the Gala.
The evening will also have a cocktail party, live music, a silent auction, and a three-course dinner will be served in the ballroom.
You can buy tickets for the event at the links below:
- 5th Annual "A Night to Remember" Gala | Facebook
- 5th Annual "A Night to Remember" Gala Tickets, Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM | Eventbrite
