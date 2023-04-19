 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

"A Night to Remember Gala" will be held Friday, June 9 at the Casino Del Sol Grand Ballroom.

  • Updated
  • 0
190601-VictoriaArias-ANightToRemember-18-L
By Paul Cicala

Tickets are on sale now for the fifth annual gala honoring the life of an ambitious Tucson student in June.

"A Night to Remember Gala" will be held Friday, June 9 at the Casino Del Sol Grand Ballroom.

The gala honors the life of 18-year-0ld Victoria Teresa Arias who drowned in 2017.

Victoria’s parents started the scholarship foundation for college students in South Tucson. It has raised $140,000 in scholarship funds.

The 2023 scholarship winners will be presented at the Gala.

The evening will also have a cocktail party, live music, a silent auction, and a three-course dinner will be served in the ballroom.

You can buy tickets for the event at the links below:

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Recommended for you