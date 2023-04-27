A new mission on Biosphere 2's grounds starts Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - For the first time in 30 years, crew members will be locked inside a pressurized facility on the Biosphere 2 grounds.
At 10 a.m. Thursday, four crew members will be entering S.A.M. - the Space Analog for the Moon and Mars - to embark on a 6-day mission. S.A.M. is located just down the road from the original Biosphere 2 built in 1991.
News 4 Tucson spoke with Kai Staats, the Director of Research for the mission. He explained the goal of bringing back this type of experiment, decades after the original.
"The goal is to help prepare our species to become interplanetary. And in order to do that, we have to practice here on Earth and understand the systems, the technology, and the infrastructure required to keep us alive when we move beyond the safety of our planet," said Staats.
The four crew members will be in the sealed facility for five days and six nights.
"We have a wonderful crew of individuals who bring in a diversity of backgrounds and they're going to be conducting a lot of scientific experiments. Principally, a study of air quality and the water quality as they're sealed inside this facility. They're also going to look at food studies and working on physiology and some interesting studies around the human physiology as they stay inside," said Staats.
This experiment starting Thursday morning is a different mission and separate facility than the original Biosphere 2 experiment that occurred 30 years ago.
