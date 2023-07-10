A new grant promises to create cleaner air for Tucson residents

Mayor Regina Romero said it's a way to address climate change head-on.
"It's going to be cleaner air for the people of Tucson because of dirty air that we get from diesel buses, it affects the health of the community," Romero said.
This means newer buses for our residents through the help of the federal government.
The check was presented today and the Mayor said Tucson will get the money right now. This will replace the remaining high emissions producing diesel fuel buses with 39, 40 FT compressed natural gas buses. Steve Spade is the General Manager of Suntran.
"We're excited about this we're 18 months away from receiving these new buses we'll have to throw another party to celebrate the fact that we are putting our diesel buses out," Spade added.
According to the Mayor, people who feel diesel fuel emissions the most are the elderly, children, and communities of color. The switch to CNG buses will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 2,480 metric tons. Helping the overall health of our community.
"We are positively affecting the climate resiliency that the city of Tucson has so that means that we are contributing to creating less heat," added the Mayor.
The goal is to have a carbon-neutral city by 2045.
