A motorcyclist has died after serious collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Tucson Police Department 30-year-old Cory Edward Loud has died after a collision.
TPD says officers and Tucson Fire Department members were dispatched near Kolb and Golf Links Roads on May 11 for reports of a serious motorcycle collision.
Upon arrival, TFD took the driver of the motorcycle, Loud, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On May 17 detectives were notified of Loud’s death as a result of the injuries.
TPD says the investigation revealed that the 42-year-old driver of a minivan was on the south side of Golf Link Rd. exiting a private drive.
She pulled out in front of other vehicles while trying to make a right turn when Loud collided with her van.
Officers say the woman was not impaired and was cited for failing to yield from a private drive.
