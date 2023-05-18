 Skip to main content
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA ON
FRIDAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area on Friday.

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.

You are urged to car pool, telecommute, or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet
site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602- 771-2300.

A motorcyclist has died after serious collision

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights
Pexels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - According to the Tucson Police Department 30-year-old Cory Edward Loud has died after a collision.

TPD says officers and Tucson Fire Department members were dispatched near Kolb and Golf Links Roads on May 11 for reports of a serious motorcycle collision.

Upon arrival, TFD took the driver of the motorcycle, Loud, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On May 17 detectives were notified of Loud’s death as a result of the injuries.

TPD says the investigation revealed that the 42-year-old driver of a minivan was on the south side of Golf Link Rd. exiting a private drive.

She pulled out in front of other vehicles while trying to make a right turn when Loud collided with her van.

Officers say the woman was not impaired and was cited for failing to yield from a private drive.

Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.

