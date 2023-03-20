A Marana student wins the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A local Marana student, Karen Opoku-Appoh, has won the 2023 Arizona Spelling Bee.

Karen beat out 26 other competitors by correctly spelling the word “passage” to win the bee.

The Arizona Educational Foundation hosted the bee on Saturday. They have hosted the bee for the last 25 years.

Arizona has one of the largest Spelling Bee participation rates in the nation, with close to 500,000 students competing.

Karen will represent Arizona as an official champion in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland in June.