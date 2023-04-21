A heavy police presence is at a home on Tucson's southeast side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is tracking breaking news from Tucson's southeast side.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on East King Manor Drive on Friday.
Information is limited on the police investigation right now.
Police have been on-scene since about 10:30 Friday morning.
News 4 Tucson is working to get more information from the Tucson Police Department and we will update the article as the investigation develops.
