 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

A heavy police presence is at a home on Tucson's southeast side

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is tracking breaking news from Tucson's southeast side.

There is a heavy police presence at a home on East King Manor Drive on Friday.

Information is limited on the police investigation right now.

Police have been on-scene since about 10:30 Friday morning.

News 4 Tucson is working to get more information from the Tucson Police Department and we will update the article as the investigation develops.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you