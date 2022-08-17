A flood watch has been issued for this weekend

TUCSON (KVOA) — A strong center of low pressure will head our way bringing rain and thunderstorms for the next five days.
The worst of the rain will be here on Friday and Saturday. There are some things you can do to prepare around your home.
Easy things you can do before the rain hits is making sure there is no debris in drains and gutters around your house and check that there is not already standing water near your home especially since we had so much rain recently.
When you know runoff might be an issue it's a good idea to set up sandbags before the storm hits and there are locations where you can go pick up sand for free in some communities.
One thing sandbags won't be able to stop is damage done to trees and other plants that could also be knocked over by the wind. Thankfully the City of Tucson has crews on standby to clean this up.
As of now, the rain is expected to calm down Sunday evening.
