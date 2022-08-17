A flood watch has been issued for this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 329 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms across
western Pima county have produced between 0.75 and 1.5 inches
of rain along Highway 85, south of Why to the International
Border. This will cause small stream flooding of normally dry
washes. Significant ponding of water in roadway dips and
other low-lying areas is likely along Highway 85 near Organ
Pipe National Monument.
- This includes the following streams and drainages...
Aguajita Wash, Alamo Wash and Growler Wash.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR THE TUCSON METRO AREA TODAY...

Corrected to limit areal coverage for graphics.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an
Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Tucson Metro area for today

This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease
in physical activity is recommended.

If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.

The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.

For details on this Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the greater
Tucson Metro visit the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality
internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/tucson or call 602-771-2300.

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona, including the following
counties,
southeast Pinal, Pima, Santa Cruz, Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A low pressure system with tropical origin will impact the
region through this weekend, with the heaviest and more
widespread rainfall amounts peaking Friday and Saturday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

A flood watch has been issued for this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood Area Road Closed Monsoon Flooding

TUCSON (KVOA) — A strong center of low pressure will head our way bringing rain and thunderstorms for the next five days.

The worst of the rain will be here on Friday and Saturday. There are some things you can do to prepare around your home.

Easy things you can do before the rain hits is making sure there is no debris in drains and gutters around your house and check that there is not already standing water near your home especially since we had so much rain recently.

When you know runoff might be an issue it's a good idea to set up sandbags before the storm hits and there are locations where you can go pick up sand for free in some communities.

One thing sandbags won't be able to stop is damage done to trees and other plants that could also be knocked over by the wind. Thankfully the City of Tucson has crews on standby to clean this up.

As of now, the rain is expected to calm down Sunday evening.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags