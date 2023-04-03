A child is missing in Pinal County

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 12-year-old Shayden Finnegan. He has been missing since 1 a.m. Monday.

Shayden goes by his middle name, Noah, he is 5'0" and weighs 96 lbs. He was last seen wearing the same camo jacket as in his picture.

He and his father were staying at a campsite off of N. Hackamore Rd north of SR88 near Apache Junction when Shaden ran off into the desert. Shayden has Autism and PTSD and is not familiar with the area.