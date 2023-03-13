A business will remain closed after a fire Monday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 2800 block of N. First Avenue for reports of a building fire at a smoke shop.

TFD arrived on the scene at 5:03 a.m. and observed heavy smoke and flames from the east side of the property.

TFD says they were able to control the fire at 5:27 p.m. with no injuries.

The business will remain closed indefinitely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.