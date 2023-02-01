A bill that would have increased sentences for drug dealers has failed in the state house

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Ashley Dunn Bill was put up for a vote today in the judiciary committee of the State House and failed to pass for the second straight year.
HB2167 would give harsher sentences to drug dealers in the state of Arizona if someone dies from an illegal sale they made.
The Ashley Dunn Bill was named after the daughter of Josephine Dunn who died back in 2021 from a fentanyl overdose.
Josephine Dunn said, "We are trying to deter drug sales. If the penalties are severe enough people are not going to want to sell the drug. That is the goal. It's all about putting drug dealers and drug traffickers at bay."
Josephine Dunn's daughter's dealer had 14 drug sale convictions in the state of Arizona alone. If this bill was in place her dealer would have been in jail at the time of her daughter's death.
Theresa Guerrero also lost her son, Jacob, to a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
"The last week of his life he was just really happy and was looking forward to a future. It was all cut short by this evil poison," said Guerrero. "If they know that the penalties are steeper than they are going to hopefully back down and also we are going to put these drug dealers in prison for longer sentences" she continued.
The opponents of this bill said that penalties are necessary for drug dealers but the punishment proposed would open them up to 50 years in prison or even a death sentence. They also said rehabilitation for dealers and users is needed over incarceration.
The bill did end up failing with only two votes in favor of. Many of the people in the committee explained that they felt the bill was unconstitutional and wouldn't be able to hold up as it stands. The chair of the committee says he will bring it back up for a vote next year with some changes.