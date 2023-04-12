A 78-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man succumbed to his injuries two days after being hit by a SUV.

Officers from Tucson Police Department responded to the scene of a collision on March 28 just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of East Glenn Street and North Richey Boulevard.

Upon arrival Tucson Fire Department transported the pedestrian, 78-year-old James George Renella, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say evidence and interviews show that Renella was crossing Glenn Street when he was struck.

The driver immediately stopped after the collision and cooperated with the investigation. An officer from the DUI Unit determined that the driver was not impaired.

TPD detectives were notified that the pedestrian had passed away from his injuries on March 30.