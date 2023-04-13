A 50-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Officers responded to reports of a serious-injury accident involving a pedestrian on March 19.
The pedestrian, 50-year-old Pansy Lisa Martinez, was transported to the hospital after officers and Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene.
Martinez died in the hospital the following day.
Officers say Martinez was hit by a car while walking against a green traffic signal.
The driver immediately cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined that the driver was not impaired at the time.
No charges were issued.