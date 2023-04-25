A 16-year-old is dead after being shot at party in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - On April 22, just before 4:00 a.m., the Public Safety Communications Department received a 911 call with reports of gunshots near the 3200 block of East 27th Avenue.
Officers say 16-year-old Estevan Angel Lujan had been transported to the hospital by personal vehicle before their arrival.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, Lujan was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are continuing the investigation.
Detectives learned that Lujan was attending a party with other friends at the residence. During the party, Lujan was involved in a verbal argument with another male, and shots were fired.
The suspect, along with several witnesses, fled the area prior to police arrival.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.
