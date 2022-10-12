90s take over briefly!

Feeling very fall-like this morning but temperatures will heat up into the low 90s this afternoon with more of the same the rest of the work week! Thankfully, we're done with triple digit heat and temperatures will cool off this weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorms!
Temperatures will warm into the low 90s for the warmest spots today, which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Expect tons of sunshine with overnight lows back in the 50s and 60s. More of the same the rest of the work week with some clouds from time to time tomorrow and Friday!
An area of low pressure is sitting off the Southern California Coast and will bring moisture to Arizona by the weekend! As of now, scattered showers and storms are on tap starting Saturday afternoon and evening with more in store Sunday. Latest models are showing the heaviest totals in Graham and Greenlee County with over an inch possible in some spots! Highs drop back into the mid to low 80s by the end of the weekend. More details to come as we get closer!
- Today: Warm with tons of sunshine. High: 90°
- Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Warm and mostly sunny. High: 92°