90s are taking over

Back in the upper 90s for the warmest this afternoon with tons of sunshine. There will be breeze from time to time today and then it will pick up more by the end of the work week as a system passes to the north of us.
Temperatures will drop a degree or two each day through Saturday with highs ranging from 96° to 98°. The "coolest" days will be Friday and Saturday thanks to a system passing by to the north. Unfortunately, this system will pick up the wind a bit and enhance our fire risk as well. Remember, one less spark means one less wildfire!
Highs will begin to warm back into the triple digits early next week. Moisture will also be on the rise across Central and Northern Mexico and that is something we'll be keeping a close eye on as we could see some dry thunderstorms early next week. The biggest threat with that, of course, is new wildfires.
Even with temperatures in the 90s, remember to look before you lock, stay hydrated and limit any strenuous outdoor activities! If you have to walk your dog during the afternoon, also remember that the asphalt temperature can be 50 degrees hotter than the air temperature. Your dog's paw WILL burn if you walk them on asphalt. Please be careful and keep them on grassy surfaces or in the shade!
- Today: Warm and sunny. High: 98°
- Tonight: Mild and clear. Low: 63°
- Tomorrow: Warm and sunny. High: 97°