9 soldiers killed after 2 Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky during training mission, Army official says

Nine US servicemembers were killed after two helicopters with the 101st Airborne Division crashed in southwestern Kentucky on Wednesday, according to a US Army official. The source said there were no survivors.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Trigg County near the Tennessee border, officials at nearby Fort Campbell previously said.

Fort Campbell is expected to have a news conference at 10 a.m. ET.

Crewmembers were flying "during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," the base said in a statement on Facebook.

Gov. Andy Beshear will travel to Fort Campbell to "support our troops and their families," he said in a Thursday morning tweet.

Kentucky State Police got the call around 10:15 p.m. and rushed to an area with a field and woods, State Police Post 1 spokesperson Trooper Sarah Burgess said, adding "numerous agencies" were assisting.

No residential areas are affected, she said.

Fort Campbell personnel are "focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families," its statement said.

"I am devastated to learn about the Army helicopter accident over Kentucky involving our brave 101st Airborne," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said in a statement on Twitter. "My team is in contact with the Army and authorities on the ground. Please pray for our servicemembers and their families as we learn more."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

