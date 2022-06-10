9-month-old sought after taken by mother during Buckeye home invasion

 Skip to main content
TUCSON (KVOA) — A 9-month-old is sought after he was taken during a violent home invasion in Buckeye, Ariz. early Wednesday morning.

According to Buckeye Police Department, 19-year-old Jessica Angulo and three others reportedly broke into a home near Baseline and Miller roads at around 12:30 a.m. to take Angulo's biological son, 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker.

Officials say the four assaulted the residents of the home, which included Tucker's biological father, and threatened them with a gun before fleeing the scene with the 9-month-old.

The department said the biological father and Angulo are currently involved in an ongoing custody dispute.

While one of the four suspects — later identified as 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila — was taken into custody and the suspect vehicle located, the remaining three suspects are still outstanding.

BPD identified one of the outstanding suspects as 19-year-old Exzavior Jones. The other individual involved was said to be an unidentified female.

Nine-month-old Raylon was said to be a black male who is about 2 feet, 5 inches tall. He was said to be about 19 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper.

Angulo was identified as an 18-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Jones was said to be a 19-year-old Black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

According to officials, they were last seen near 25200 W. Freemont Dr. near MC 85 and Liberty School Road.

Anyone who spots the 9-month-old, his biological mother or the remaining outstanding suspects is advised to call 911 immediately.

An Amber Alert has been issued in connection to the case.

Davila has been charged with home invasion and aggravated assault.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

