9-month-old found after taken by mother during Buckeye home invasion

TUCSON (KVOA) — A 9-month-old has been found after he was taken during a violent home invasion in Buckeye, Ariz. early Wednesday morning.
According to Buckeye Police Department, 19-year-old Jessica Angulo and three others reportedly broke into a home near Baseline and Miller roads at around 12:30 a.m. to take Angulo's biological son, 9-month-old Raylon Zahir Tucker.
Officials say the four reportedly "kicked in the front door" of home of Raylon's biological father and got involved in a physical fight with numerous family members in the home.
Arizona Department of Public Safety said one of the four suspects, later identified as Angulo's 19-year-old brother Exzavior Jones, brandished a firearm and fired it inside the home. Angulo then reportedly took Raylon from a 13-year-old and fled the home.
The department said the biological father and Angulo are currently involved in an ongoing custody dispute.
While one of the four suspects — later identified as 36-year-old Jessica Howard Davila — was taken into custody and the suspect vehicle located, the remaining three suspects are still outstanding.
BPD identified the remaining suspect involved as an unidentified female.
Nine-month-old Raylon was said to be a black male who is about 2 feet, 5 inches tall. He was said to be about 19 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a diaper.
Angulo was identified as an 18-year-old Black woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
Jones, Raylon's maternal uncle, was said to be a 19-year-old Black man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.
**AMBER ALERT**— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) June 10, 2022
Buckeye police are searching for 9-month-old Raylon Tucker and his biological mother, 19-year-old Jessica Jones Angulo, after she took the baby in a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller. An Amber Alert has been issued. pic.twitter.com/ZemZ5ju2zo
After an Amber Alert was issued in the case, BPD shared that the 9-month-old, his biological mother and his uncle were found in Phoenix.
BPD said Raylon is safe.
Davila has been charged with home invasion and aggravated assault.
BPD has not released yet if Angulo and Jones were yet charged in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.
