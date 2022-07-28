9/11 charity returns to Tucson

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 338 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms produced heavy rain at the headwaters of Tanque
Verde Wash.  The flood wave has passed Tanque Verde Guest Ranch
with a peak of 2.8 feet and it is currently at 2.6 feet at 3:30
pm.  The water will continue flowing continue downstream and will
affect the North Wentworth Road and other low water crossing.  Get
out and away from the wash immediately, flash flooding is
ongoing and will continue moving downstream.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of Tanque Verde Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Tanque Verde.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations...
Tanque Verde Loop Rd at Tanque Verde Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding in the Big Wash caused by excessive
rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following counties, Pima and Pinal.

* WHEN...Until 615 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...A four foot flood wave moved past SR79 on the Big Wash
shortly after noon and will continue downstream toward the CDO.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 114 PM MST, This water will continue moving downstream and
cross Edwin Road at the Pinal/Pima county line then continue
moving down toward the CDO.  It is possible the wash will
absorb a good part of the water as it flows downstream,
likely lessening the amount of flowing water as it moves
south.
- Big Wash is the most likely place to experience minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Catalina, Oro Valley and Oracle Junction.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley and White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee
Counties.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings will be flooded at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. High levels of
atmospheric moisture will allow some thunderstorms to produce
excessive rainfall that will lead to flooding. There is a
higher threat over areas that have had heavy rains in recent
days.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

9/11 charity returns to Tucson

  • Updated
remembering 9/11
9/11 Memorial and Museum / Jin S. Lee

TUCSON (KVOA) — This coming September, the 9/11 Tower Challenge is returning to Arizona.

The World Trade Center's Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2071 steps, and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb and run the stairs to remember. Law enforcement and first responders in full gear join civilians in the day of remembrance. 

The charity event just announced their beneficiary as 100 Club of Arizona.

The nonprofit uses donation money to help families of law enforcement and first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

Three events will be held in Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.

You can find more information and register for the Tucson challenge here.