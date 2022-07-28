9/11 charity returns to Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) — This coming September, the 9/11 Tower Challenge is returning to Arizona.
The World Trade Center's Twin Towers each consisted of 110 floors and 2071 steps, and each year thousands of people across Arizona walk, climb and run the stairs to remember. Law enforcement and first responders in full gear join civilians in the day of remembrance.
The charity event just announced their beneficiary as 100 Club of Arizona.
The nonprofit uses donation money to help families of law enforcement and first responders who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.
Three events will be held in Phoenix, Tucson, and Flagstaff.
You can find more information and register for the Tucson challenge here.