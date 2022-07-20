84-year-old asking for help after storm damaged southside home

TUCSON (KVOA) — A southside man says his world has been turned upside down after his home was damaged in a storm, He said he needs to find a new place to live in less than two weeks.
Rodger Derton, 84, has lived in his home for twelve years. He said he and his wife were in the mobile home when heavy winds knocked it off its foundation.
The front porch was ripped off, both entrances were destroyed and plumbing broke. The home now leans to one side, making it nearly impossible for his wheelchair-bound wife to live in.
Derton said the property owner, who lives in another state, wants to bulldoze the home and no longer rent-out the land, leaving him needing a place for his wife, three dogs and horse.
Derton said it can be difficult for someone his age to figure out what resources are available, especially when not using a lot of technology.
"I don't care if there's a house on it," he said. "If I can rent a piece of property big enough, I can put my equipment on it and get my horse safe and my dogs to live."
News 4 Tucson reached out to the American Red Cross who put him in touch with a case worker. People who wish to donate to Derton can visit his GoFundMe page here.