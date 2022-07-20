 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107
to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps
and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can
lead to heat stroke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

84-year-old asking for help after storm damaged southside home

  • Updated
Rodger Derton storm damage help

TUCSON (KVOA) — A southside man says his world has been turned upside down after his home was damaged in a storm, He said he needs to find a new place to live in less than two weeks.

Rodger Derton, 84, has lived in his home for twelve years. He said he and his wife were in the mobile home when heavy winds knocked it off its foundation.

The front porch was ripped off, both entrances were destroyed and plumbing broke. The home now leans to one side, making it nearly impossible for his wheelchair-bound wife to live in.

Derton said the property owner, who lives in another state, wants to bulldoze the home and no longer rent-out the land, leaving him needing a place for his wife, three dogs and horse.

Derton said it can be difficult for someone his age to figure out what resources are available, especially when not using a lot of technology.

"I don't care if there's a house on it," he said. "If I can rent a piece of property big enough, I can put my equipment on it and get my horse safe and my dogs to live."

News 4 Tucson reached out to the American Red Cross who put him in touch with a case worker. People who wish to donate to Derton can visit his GoFundMe page here.

