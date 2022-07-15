8-year-old boy in Arkansas dead after being shot by his 5-year-old brother

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the
following county, Pima.

* WHEN...Until 715 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. This included the Vamori
Wash.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 406 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Topawa, San Miguel, Vamori, Choulic, Newfield, Coldfields,
Fresnal Canyon, South Komelik, Hashan Chuchg and Itak.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 357 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of
Kitt Peak, or 22 miles northeast of Sells, moving northwest at 10
mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Ali Chukson, Fresnal, San Pedro, Queens
Well, Comobabi, Cababi, South Comobabi, Santa Rosa Ranch, Pan Tak
and Ali Molina.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

8-year-old boy in Arkansas dead after being shot by his 5-year-old brother

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — An 8-year-old boy in Jefferson County, Ark. is dead after being shot by his 5-year-old brother.

Deputies were sent to a home on Shannon Valley Road Thursday afternoon.

They found the 8-year-old unresponsive.

He died at the house.

Investigators believe this was a tragic accident, but they say it is one that could have been avoided.

"One of the questions that investigators are going to have and have had is that, you know, how secure were the weapons?" Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "If it's reported that the weapons were secured, how secure were they if a 5-year-old was able to, you know, obviously manage to get that weapon in his hand and shoot it - fire it off."

Deputies say four other siblings and their mother were in the home when the shot was fired.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has been notified.

Case workers went to the house to assess the welfare of the other kids.

