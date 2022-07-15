8-year-old boy in Arkansas dead after being shot by his 5-year-old brother

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — An 8-year-old boy in Jefferson County, Ark. is dead after being shot by his 5-year-old brother.
Deputies were sent to a home on Shannon Valley Road Thursday afternoon.
They found the 8-year-old unresponsive.
He died at the house.
Investigators believe this was a tragic accident, but they say it is one that could have been avoided.
"One of the questions that investigators are going to have and have had is that, you know, how secure were the weapons?" Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods said. "If it's reported that the weapons were secured, how secure were they if a 5-year-old was able to, you know, obviously manage to get that weapon in his hand and shoot it - fire it off."
Deputies say four other siblings and their mother were in the home when the shot was fired.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services has been notified.
Case workers went to the house to assess the welfare of the other kids.