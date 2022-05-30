77-year-old dies after struck by truck while riding tandem bike on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) — One of the cyclist seriously injured March 30's collision involving truck on Tucson's south side has died, according to a release shared by Tucson Police Department Monday.

At around 3:30 p.m. March 30, 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge and a man were riding a tandem recumbent bicycle in a marked crosswalk on Ajo Way near 2nd Avenue when they were struck by a green 1997 Dodge Ram Truck.

The two cyclist were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an update Monday, Johnson County Medical Examiner's Department located in Iowa City, Iowa informed TPD that Fudge succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. In Monday's release, TPD did not share an update of the condition of the other cyclist injured in the crash.

The department said the driver of the truck initially stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. In addition, the driver was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

However, the driver was arrested for causing serious physical injury or death by a moving violation. The driver was field released shortly after.

TPD said the cross walk had an illuminated pedestrian signal directing pedestrians to cross at the time of the collision.

