75-year-old Phoenix woman has been found

Phoenix, Ariz. (KVOA) - Theresa Ann Little has been safely located.
The Phoenix Police Department was looking for 75-year-old Theresa Ann Little Thursday morning.
Phoenix PD described Little as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 147 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweater in her 2006, 4 door, black Lincoln Navigator with an Arizona License plate 28S35.
She was last seen on April 27, in the area of North 92nd Avenue and West Thomas Road.
Little suffers from a medical condition that can cause her to get lost and easily confused.
