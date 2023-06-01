74-year-old man in critical condition after Gila Monster bite

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – On Tuesday, a 74-year-old man was bitten by a Gila monster, leaving him in critical condition.

Firefighters arrived around 9 am to the 100 block of South Paseo Tierra, after receiving a report of an animal bite.

At the scene, they discovered the man had been bitten on both hands.

According to the Green Valley Fire Department, the man was bitten during an effort to move the Gila Monster from the roadway and save it from oncoming traffic.

The man was transported to Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson for treatment, and the latest information we have says he is still in critical condition.

According to the AZ Desert Museum, Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizards in the world. Their bite is rarely deadly to humans, but it can cause extreme pain and other symptoms such as edema, bleeding, nausea, and vomiting.

It’s important to remember that Gila Monsters are protected by law, so if you see one, leave it alone. If it’s in danger and might need to be relocated, call Arizona Game and Fish at (602) 942-3000.