73-year-old arrested in Sierra Vista for sexually exploiting child

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 73-year-old man was arrested in Sierra Vista Wednesday for allegedly possessing pornographic images featuring children.
According to Sierra Vista Police Department, 63-year-old Mark Snyder-Stonebraker was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation launched in February traced illicit images of children being transferred online through an IP address linked to a home in the 3700 block of Choctaw Drive.
SVPD said the initial investigation was launched after National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reportedly noticed that an online storage account contained illicit child images back in Nov. 2021. In addition to the IP address, the storage account was reportedly also associated with Snyder-Stonebraker.
The 73-year-old was booked into Cochise County Jail on six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after a search warrant of his home uncovered related evidence.
Snyder-Stonebraker is currently being held without bond.