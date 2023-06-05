72-year-old man dead after being hit by car in central Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department says a man is dead after he was hit by a car in May.
On June 3, 72-year-old Marion Maciejewski passed away from injuries he sustained after being hit by a car on May 23.
According to TPD, Maciejewski was hit by a car while crossing in a crosswalk on May 23 around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Speedway Boulevard and N. Rook Avenue.
TPD says the driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. Police determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.