Where are They Now: John Overall

TUCSON (KVOA) — They are the faces of KVOA over the years. The people you've invited into your living room every night over the decades since KVOA began in 1953. They were family and they still are.
As part of our 70th Anniversary celebration we tracked down some of your favorite anchors over the years as part of our special "Where are they now?" series.
It was at the El Conquistador Resort in Oro Valley where John Overall says he made the tough decision to leave tv news for good giving up his main anchor position at KVOA.
It's also where he found love and that's where his journey has taken him today.
"That's what sticks out, what we did during trying times," John Overall said.
It only took a few moments speaking to John Overall about his 11 year career as a main anchor at KVOA to bring him to tears. John overall
"We did good work, at a trying time," he said.
The biggest stories that stand out to him was covering the Bighorn Fire, a massive blaze that threatened the Catalina Mountains and the COVID-19 pandemic which changed people's everyday lives..
"I think the community was counting on us and we stepped up."
But in the midst of all that in the summer of 2020, John met someone special here at the el conquistador for dinner. Her name was Annette.
The only problem? She lived in Las Vegas. John
"She said what are your intentions. Annette responded, " I said I don't know. I said what are yours?" John said, "I said I'll know it when I see it."
From there his life changed.
"From that moment I think our hearts were locked. And it was here at El Conquistador he wrote his letter of resignation," Annette said.
It was also here where john proposed to Annette three years later.
"It's the next chapter and it's all good," she said.
Today, John can be found enjoying life with Annette often playing games and being poolside when he's not working part time at a golf course in Las Vegas.
"I get up some days I don't do anything, some days I do a lot."
He says he sometimes misses aspects of his old career, but isn't looking back.
"I miss being an impact on people, but it's my time to be me."
John and Annette are still planning out their wedding.
They may be in Vegas now but Tucson and this resort they say will always be a home away from home.