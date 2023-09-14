Where Are They Now: Amanda Gomez

TUCSON, Ariz (KVOA) — They are the faces of KVOA over the years. The people you've invited into your living room every night over the decades since KVOA began in 1953. They were family and they still are.
As part of our 70th Anniversary celebration we tracked down some of your favorite anchors over the years as part of our special "Where are they now?" series.
Tonight, we check in with one of our fan favorites, Amanda Gomez.
"Oh so many special memories."
When former evening anchor Amanda Gomez ended her time at news 4 Tucson last May, she also ended a 12-year television news career,
"Started in Waco Texas, eventually made my way back to ca and the Tucson. It was great to be back in AZ and closer to family."
Originally from Tempe, Amanda has settle in Marana with her husband, and new baby boy, TJ.
And where is she now since leaving KVOA last May?
"Now I am at the town of Marana so I am still telling stories just a little bit different."
But public service just the same...
"It really is about helping people getting out there in the community, I want to make a difference and to tell stories that actually can help others."
For the past year, Amanda has thrived as the communications specialist at the town of Marana.
"What I like about it being able to give back and you're serving the public the community and you're in news as well. But best of all she says it allows her more time for this little guy."