Two women became difference makers in Tucson, television industry during KVOA early years

TUCSON - (KVOA) More than 50 years ago when more bighorn sheep looked out over the Tucson Mountains than houses, two women broke down barriers at News 4 Tucson, becoming part of the fabric of KVOA.
"My mother raised the three of us girls to be tough chippies," Iola Johnson said. "We used to beat up the boys in our neighborhood, my sisters and I. I grew up not knowing any limitations for a female."
In 1970, fresh out of the University of Arizona, Iola Johnson, landed a job at her hometown TV station.
She was Tucson's first African American reporter and anchor.
"Women were not allowed in the building after 6 p.m. for their own safety, I'm assuming," she said. "And, our news director who was also our 6 and 10 p.m. anchor, he liked my writing so much that he asked me to write for the 10 p.m. news, which means that we broke down a barrier for women.
With confidence and determination Johnson proved she had what it took to make it in the business.
This reporter often had to shoot her own stories, something that on one memorable occasion even impressed one of the world's biggest movie stars.
"One thing that sticks out in my mind, meeting Paul Newman out at Old Tucson," Johnson remembered. "I was out there with my solo camera shooting and he rode up on a horse and said: 'May I see your camera?' And, I was like, of course."
Before Johnson made her mark in Tucson television, Sue Green was one of the first female broadcasters in the market, starting at KVOA in 1965.
"At that time, women did not have the credibility that the male broadcasters did," Green recalled. "It was just the way it was back then. Monday through Friday I did something called "Women's Report" It was called "Women's Report." It was 15 minutes, it was not hard news because women at that time were still not able or credible enough to do the hard news. It was news features and interviews every day, a live interview."
She also had to read the commercials live on the air.
"There was no teleprompter then, there were cards with the commercials printed out on them and sometimes the floor crew person, his mind would wonder and he would forget to flip the card," Green said. "So, I would be standing there with the product, ad-libbing the commercial."
In 1973, these colleagues would leave KVOA for new challenges.
Green would get the coveted chance to do hard news at another station in Tucson. Johnson took an anchor job at WFAA-TV, the ABC station in Dallas.
Half a century later, these ladies look back with wonder and pride.
"Oh, I would not have traded it for anything," Green said. "I felt extremely lucky to have an opportunity like that."
"Had it not been for the job at Channel 4, I never probably would have made it out of Tucson," Johnson said. "I loved it. I just learned an awful lot and thought it was one of the best opportunities ever."