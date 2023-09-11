 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Playground at Purple Heart Park to be removed

  • 0
Playground

TUCSON (KVOA) — A playground at Purple Heart Park will be removed, Tucson Parks and Recreation says.

The park will be removed on September 18 after not passing an inspection by a Certified Playground Safety Inspector.

Tucson Parks and Recreation say they will not be able to purchase a replacement because it was discontinued.

There are still two other playground areas in the park.

Tags

Recommended for you