...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Afternoon
temperatures 105 to 115 are expected with the hottest
temperatures being across western Pima county.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area and South Central Pinal County.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Most Memorable News 4 Monsoon Moments

News 4 Tucson is no stranger to a Monsoon storm.

As beautiful as the lightning shows are and as serene as the smell of petrichor can be, the Monsoon storms have brought their fair share of destruction through the years.

From power outages to fallen trees, missing roofs and broken windows – when Monsoon storms hit, they hit hard.

And over the years, our team braved the storms to bring you all of the latest coverage, leaving behind some incredibly memorable Monsoon moments.

We took a look back at storm coverage through the years and narrowed it down to our top 3 memorable moments.

#3: Train is derailed by Monsoon storm

Dozens of railcars were knocked off the track due to an intense flash flood from one very heavy Monsoon storm. A large presence from both Union Pacific and law enforcement were present for nearly two days to clean up the mess.

#2: The 'Non-Soon'

A heartbreaking Monsoon, dubbed 'Non-Soon' by many locals, when Southern Arizona experienced the lowest amount of rainfall that it had in the 10 years prior. No beautiful lighting storms, very little petrichor, and almost no rainfall. As they say, you don't know what you've got until it's gone! 

Is there still hope for Monsoon 2019?

#1: Intense Monsoon Storms hit Lake Havasu

An incredible scene: boats being thrown around like toys, many capsizing or sinking. And lighting so relentless, a flashlight wasn't even needed. Here's our top Monsoon moment with some of the most devastating damage in Monsoon history.

Honorable Mention

And we had to include an honorable mention as well – this year’s first tornado warning for Southern Arizona.

While the tornado warning was shortly cancelled, it makes you think - what are the chances of us getting one in Tucson? Meteorologist Daniel McFarland has everything you need to know.

-------------------------

All of the destruction aside, Monsoon storms are a necessary and inevitable part of life in Southern Arizona.

Storms have previously been so powerful that they’ve taken people's lives and homes, so it’s important to always be as prepared as you can for when they roll around.

At News 4 Tucson, we always do our best to provide you with the resources you need to be prepared.

