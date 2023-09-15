Long lasting impacts of KVOA's reporters 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - If these anniversary stories haven't made it clear, here at KVOA, we are a family.
While staff come and go due to the nature of our business, the memories last a lifetime.
We sat down with two of KVOA’s finest reporters over the years to hear their stories.
“I remember wanting so badly to work at KVOA. Photography staff was award-winning, the on-air staff were great journalists and I just wanted to work there,” said Sally Shamrell.
When Sally Shamrell landed a job as a reporter and forecaster in 1995, she says it didn't take long for KVOA to become her second family.
“You spend your whole day in a car with one photographer, so those relationships are invaluable,” said Shamrell. “You talk about romantic relationships, you talk about what's going on in your life with relationships at work, at home, siblings, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wife's. You become a family rolling around in a news unit all day around town.”
And here at KVOA, this is a very hardworking and dedicated family.
“I actually was in labor the day I needed to get on the 6 o'clock news and I told the producer that i'm in labor, but I will finish my package. And i did, I got it in, and I drove myself to the hospital and i had my baby,” said Mary Kim Titla.
As Mary Kim Titla just told you, KVOA’s employees are deeply rooted in our dedication to journalism, even while extending their own family tree.
Dating back 70 years, News 4 Tucson has a big family of reporters - and we are eager to see it grow with future journalists to come.