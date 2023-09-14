Long lasting impacts of KVOA’s reporters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The faces you see on your screen when you turn to channel four may have changed over the years, but many of our reporters have made a long lasting impact in our community.
The News 4 Tucson newsroom, while changed over the years, is where our reporters spend countless hours working on stories from their very first day on the job, until their last.
Mary Kim Titla worked as a reporter here at KVOA from 1987 to 1993.
“When I first started at KVOA, I did my stand up for the very first time. Because I was a training reporter, it took me 35 takes, so I was not polished, but I learned everything that I needed to know about becoming a well-rounded journalist,” said Titla.
Nancy Montoya, in 1975, had a similar start.
“I said I don't know what I'm doing,” shared Montoya. “I don't know the first thing about putting a story together. And Pulliam, bless his heart, he became one of my mentors. He turned around and he taught me everything he knew.”
After the first-day jitters, these two blossomed into fantastic journalists our community grew to love and respect. That's when the "firsts" switched from a bump in the road to an achievement.
Mary Kim Titla was the first native American reporter in Arizona, bringing her roots into her work.
“I was given the freedom to dig for stories in the native American communities and I really appreciated that because the news should be diverse. It should represent the population that it serves,” said Titla.
That was Nancy Montoya's goal as well as one of the first Latina on-air reporters.
“I started introducing stories on the border that no one was doing. In 75, the border, oh yeah, it's down there about 80 miles, but there weren't stories being done for that and so that was one of the things I started doing,” proudly said Montoya.
A lot more border stories have been done since Montoya's days in this newsroom, as a reporter's work is never done.