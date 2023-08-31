KVOA's history with Children's Miracle Network Marathon bond Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) — Throughout the years KVOA had the honor of taking part in the Children's Miracle Network Marathon.
Anchors from KVOA took the helm as shared hosts for the telethon each year, showcasing the station's commitment to both philanthropy and community engagement.
The lineup featured familiar faces such as Hook and Martha Vasquez, Joe Donlan, and Bobby Rich, who guided viewers through the event.
The station collaborated with Tucson Medical Center to take the telethon out into the community.
All donations made during the event went directly to the initiative, the station did not retain any portion of the funds raised.
The event spanned the weekend during which KVOA employees volunteered their time to answer phones and entertain viewers.
After midnight, the broadcast signed off for the night, but the mission persisted. The Osmonds, synonymous with entertainment and goodwill, ensured the marathon remained active throughout the night, featuring various acts and performances.
The current weather center served as the telethon stage.
Local businesses such as Eegee’s, made generous donations each year.
The telethon reinforced KVOA’s connection with the Southern Arizona community.
