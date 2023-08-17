KVOA news made history as he first high-definition station in Tucson

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 255 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tucson
Estates, or 14 miles south of Marana, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates,
Valencia West, Picture Rocks and Ryan AirField.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN SANTA CRUZ COUNTIES...

At 245 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rio Rico, or 7
miles northwest of Nogales, moving north at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Nogales, Rio Rico and Pena Blanca Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona,
including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima.
In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM MST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become
impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 159 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Madera Canyon.
- http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.

&&

KVOA news made history as he first high-definition station in Tucson

  • 0
001.jpg

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - KVOA paved the way from the analog era into the digital era for all of Tucson.

We were the first station in Tucson to convert to high-definition broadcasts.

The station spent millions of dollars to renovate the studio to stay ahead of the ever changing technological landscape.

At the time, the late 2000’s, High-definition was the pinnacle of television and Congress had mandated that over-the-air analog signals had to be converted to digital by 2009.

We began the transition in early 2007. The transition was completed on April 25, 2007.

Our early adaptation of high-definition helped Tucson prepare for major changeover in 2009.

President and general manager of KVOA Communications at the time, Gary Nielsen, compared it to the leap from black and white to color broadcasting.

