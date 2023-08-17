KVOA news made history as he first high-definition station in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - KVOA paved the way from the analog era into the digital era for all of Tucson.
We were the first station in Tucson to convert to high-definition broadcasts.
The station spent millions of dollars to renovate the studio to stay ahead of the ever changing technological landscape.
At the time, the late 2000’s, High-definition was the pinnacle of television and Congress had mandated that over-the-air analog signals had to be converted to digital by 2009.
We began the transition in early 2007. The transition was completed on April 25, 2007.
Our early adaptation of high-definition helped Tucson prepare for major changeover in 2009.
President and general manager of KVOA Communications at the time, Gary Nielsen, compared it to the leap from black and white to color broadcasting.
