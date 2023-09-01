 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Tohono O'odham
Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar
Valley and Western Pima County.

* WHEN...Through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Storms could produce very heavy short duration rainfall
resulting in local Flash Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

KVOA celebrates Tucson's first foray into color television

  • Updated
  • 0
KVOA color
By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With only 12 color sets in all of Tucson, we premiered our first color transmission at 6 p.m. on November 24, 1956.

According to an article in the Tucson Citizen, Tucsonans were invited to the premiere at Tucson’s Sports Center by KVOA-TV’s owner at the time, Clinton D. McKinnon.

“We’re going into color in a big way,” said McKinnon.

We broadcast two programs in full color, the “Perry Como Show” and “High Button Shoes.”

The color premiere eventually led to a steady 100% use of color programming.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE

Tags

Recommended for you