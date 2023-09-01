KVOA celebrates Tucson's first foray into color television

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - With only 12 color sets in all of Tucson, we premiered our first color transmission at 6 p.m. on November 24, 1956.
According to an article in the Tucson Citizen, Tucsonans were invited to the premiere at Tucson’s Sports Center by KVOA-TV’s owner at the time, Clinton D. McKinnon.
“We’re going into color in a big way,” said McKinnon.
We broadcast two programs in full color, the “Perry Como Show” and “High Button Shoes.”
The color premiere eventually led to a steady 100% use of color programming.
