Kristi Tedesco back in studio for KVOA's 70th Anniversary

TUCSON (KVOA) — They are the faces of KVOA over the years. The people you've invited into your living room every night over the decades since KVOA began in 1953. They were family and they still are.
As part of our 70th Anniversary celebration we tracked down some of your favorite anchors over the years as part of our special "Where are they now?" series.
One of Southern Arizona's most popular anchors for more than a decade, Kristi Tedesco, has had a connection Tucson since she was a little girl and that same affection for the Old Pueblo remains with her today.
For 13 years Kristi Tedesco was a trusted voice in Southern Arizona but her journey to becoming a beloved anchor in Tucson came with a few detours. She actually grew up in Tucson, attending Amphi High School and the University Of Arizona. Her first job in television taking her to Kansas, then to Indianapolis, always with the goal of coming back home.
"For 3 years I sent tapes to all the stations in Tucson", said Tedesco, "And finally Lisa Contreras called me from KVOA and said let's talk."
That talk led to Tedesco getting the job. For the next 13 years she delivered the news to viewers night after night but what meant most to her was what she and KVOA accomplished with the Kristi's Kids campaign, fighting for children and spawning the lifesaver and school supply drive campaigns as well.
"I am really proud of Kristi's Kids, I mean raising over $7 million for Arizona children and families and with community partners to help, it was my mission", said Tedesco.
But in 2017 Tedesco decided it was time to move on to spend more time with her own kids, Jonny and Connor.
"So I eventually got a position at a PR company and then covid hit", said Tedesco, "Lost that and then decided once and for all I need to be my own boss, here I come real estate."
Now living in Phoenix selling real estate in the metro area she says she also sells homes in tucson, keeping her connected to the city she cherishes.
"It was an honor to sit there every night and share the news, it was everything", Tedesco said, "I got to be near my parents, I got to have my kids with their grandparents and I got to be part of my community, it was always my community."