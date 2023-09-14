Celebrating 70 years of KVOA: A flashback to 1953

TUCSON -- (KVOA) Back in September 1953 when KVOA first went on the air, a gallon of gas was 22 cents. A movie ticket cost just 51 cents and a loaf of bread was just 16 cents.
Not only were things cheaper back then, it was a much different time.
We spoke to several Tucsonans who reside at Brookdale Santa Catalina in the Catalina Foothills about what life was like in 1953.
"In 1953, my Dodgers won the pennant, but lost the World Series again to the Yankees," 91-year-old Irma Moran remembered. "We never won a world series until 1955."
Irma remembers being a big baseball fan in her early 20's. Her love for America's pastime was inspired by an unforgettable interview she had as a teenager.
"When I was in high school in 1947, Jackie Robinson's first year in the majors, I interviewed him for my high school newspaper," Irma said.
She watched Dodger games on the newest gadget in her house.
and generations before a d-v-r she vividly remembers watching her favorite shows every week...
"Oh, gosh," Irma said. "There were so many. 'I Love Lucy,' the 'Ed Sullivan Show.'"
"70 years ago, on January 19, 1953, the iconic 'I Love Lucy' episode of Lucy Ricardo giving birth to Little Ricky reached 44 million viewers. The next day, just 29 million tuned into see President Dwight Eisenhower get inaugurated.
Nine months later came the birth of our own baby. KVOA went on the air and television in the desert was never the same.
Tucson resident Charlie Chin remembers the 1950s with a smile.
"On a Saturday night it was going to the movies or going to a school dance, then going to the pop shop for ice cream or a malt," Charlie said.
Millie Skjordahl is 110-years-old. She is a super-centenarian. She remarks on the changing times and looks back with wonder.
"Everything is moving so fast," Millie said. "You don't have time to be with friends and relatives. And, the good old times when you'd lie on the carpet with your buddies and giggle like crazy, that's gone."