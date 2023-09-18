Al Mazieka has been at KVOA for almost 50 years

TUCSON (KVOA) — There is an employee at KVOA who has been with the station for nearly 50 years.
We call him one of the long runners. You may have seen him occasionally over the years and you have definitely heard him.
Over the decades, Al Mazeika has done it all and he is not done yet.
"My name is Albert Mazieka, I have been working here at KVOA for more than 48 years and it has been quite a ride."
When Al Mazeika arrived in Tucson in 1975 he was told by a friend to look up one of his friends for a possible job.
"He brought me in, auditioned me, because the position he had was for part time booth announcer... and a couple if weeks later they hired me and that's where it started."
Al may have started as a station booth announcer recording promos and reading live local commercial spots but he soon started wearing other hats becoming an audio technician and a technical director punching buttons in the control room...
"I always said switching the newscast was always the most fun because A if you made a mistake, nobody died and B once it was out there there was nothing you can do about it except try and do better the next day."
But management soon realized he had a lot more to offer. Eventually moving al to his true calling... Commercial production... Where he's been ever since.
"Dave Carrigan, my former supervisor, nudged me in to jobs I never had any idea I would be good at, from moving me from audio to technical director, to producing commercials. People saw things in me that I didn't see and I appreciate that very much."
KVOA really has been intertwined with Al's life even being a part of connecting him with his wife, Cathy.
"A guy I worked with was my wife's best friend since grade school and they knew we were both single. They got us together at a KVOA Halloween party and we've been married for 42 plus years, so there's a lot to be said for that."
Despite the decades gone, by Al hasn't slowed down a bit...
Still voicing commercial spots, occasionally making cameos on air, and even filling in as a babysitter when News 4 meteorologist Shea Sorenson's didn't show up one morning...
After all, it's always been about the KVOA family for Al Mazeika..
"And I know the old saying, don't let your job become your identity and all I have to say is, it's way to late for that."